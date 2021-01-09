TheStreet Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RICK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.