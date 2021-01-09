Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $16.98. 134,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 123,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a P/E ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thermon Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Thermon Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 103,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

