ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Up 9.3%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 2,791,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,155,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

THMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 427.02% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

