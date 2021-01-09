Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $556.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $490.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $491.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

