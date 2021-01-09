Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $512.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.60. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

