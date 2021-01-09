Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 9.7%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.84. 548,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 222,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

THTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.