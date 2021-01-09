Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 9.7%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.84. 548,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 222,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
THTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
