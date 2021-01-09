The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

