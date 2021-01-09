The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $95.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

The Timken stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 226.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

