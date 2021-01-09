The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.57 Million

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $222.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $228.90 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $227.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $893.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $919.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $949.85 million, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,716,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

