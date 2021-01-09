The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $168.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.60.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE SMG opened at $225.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.05.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

