The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $1,456,569.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,384,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,034,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94.

On Thursday, October 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

