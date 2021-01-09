The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NWC stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.89. 125,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.35. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$16.06 and a 12 month high of C$36.92.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$552.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

