The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of MOS opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in The Mosaic by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in The Mosaic by 200,623.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

