The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America is expected to be strong through 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers. The acquisition of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Further, lower potash and phosphate prices are impacting its sales. Also, Mosaic has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

