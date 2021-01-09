The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at BTIG Research

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

LOVE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 288,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,659. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $697.44 million, a P/E ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,778,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

