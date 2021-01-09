The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 103,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Joint by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Joint by 332.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Joint by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.