The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

