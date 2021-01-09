The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

IPG opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,296,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 131,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 47,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

