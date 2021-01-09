The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,246. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $295.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

