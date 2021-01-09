The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SF. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.39.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $53.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

