The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $574.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $4,954,117.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.