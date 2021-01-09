The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.74.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

