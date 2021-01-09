The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 211,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

