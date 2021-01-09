The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.