The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $53.54. 1,223,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,373. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

