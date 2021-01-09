The AES (NYSE:AES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. is well positioned to benefit from the global transition toward a more sustainable power generation mix. The company is leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions, for expanding footprint in potential markets. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AES Corp.’s businesses experienced a demand crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, demand decreased in the mid-single-digit range in its various key markets. It expects significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 for the remainder of the year. Moreover, the company's debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the third quarter increased sequentially.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of The AES from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in The AES by 19.4% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in The AES by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The AES by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at $9,055,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

