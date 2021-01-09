Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TBVPF remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
About Thai Beverage Public
