Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TBVPF remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

