TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFFP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,492. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.53.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,632,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock worth $18,514,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,259,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.