Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Texas Instruments and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 10.92 $5.02 billion $5.24 32.66 GSI Technology $43.34 million 4.30 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Texas Instruments and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 10 13 0 2.33 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $152.41, suggesting a potential downside of 10.96%. Given Texas Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.83% 60.61% 28.50% GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

