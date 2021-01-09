Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,400,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

