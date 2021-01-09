Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 282 ($3.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) news, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 245.70 ($3.21) on Friday. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock has a market cap of £24.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.81.

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

