Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shot up 6.1% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $138.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $130.74 and last traded at $129.91. 2,117,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,563,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TER. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.