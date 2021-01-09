TERA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $766,072.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $766,072.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00440973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050567 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

