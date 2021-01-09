Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of THC stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

