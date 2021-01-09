Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.89.
Shares of THC stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
