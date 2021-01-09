Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CSFB started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

