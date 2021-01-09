Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

David Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96.

TPX stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 765,718 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,558,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 76,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.