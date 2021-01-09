TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

