TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.
NYSE:TU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
