TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.61.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$26.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.07. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.74. The stock has a market cap of C$34.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

