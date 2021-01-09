Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $227.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -177.95 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,641,057 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.63.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

