Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.