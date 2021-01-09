Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teck Resources' 2020 guidance reflects uncertainties related to the extent and impact of the pandemic on demand as well as commodity prices, suppliers and global financial markets. It has reduced the copper production guidance primarily due to lower production at Highland Valley Copper. However, the company is progressing well on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project, Neptune Bulk Terminals facility and expansion of Elkview plant capacity. Teck Resources continues to expect annual steel production capacity of 26-27 million tons. Further, improvement in metal and crude prices will drive growth. The company’s efforts for cost reduction will also stoke growth. The company's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It has positive earnings surprise over the tariling four quarters.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of TECK opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

