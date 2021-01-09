Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,680. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,795 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.