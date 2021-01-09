TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -420.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

