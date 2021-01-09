TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading Up 10.7%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 1,992,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 794,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLG)

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

