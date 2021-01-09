TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s (TRP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TRP opened at C$53.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.01. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The stock has a market cap of C$50.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Insiders acquired a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 over the last 90 days.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.