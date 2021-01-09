TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has C$63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.24%.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

