Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 6.9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,632,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,225,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

