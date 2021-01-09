Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.