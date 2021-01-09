Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Down 6.1%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 776,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 620,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

