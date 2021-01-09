Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Up 12%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares rose 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 5,709,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,662,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

